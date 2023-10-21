Charlotte vs. East Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
AAC play features the East Carolina Pirates (1-5) meeting the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 41.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the East Carolina vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Charlotte vs. East Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
Charlotte vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|East Carolina Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|East Carolina (-7)
|41.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|East Carolina (-6.5)
|40.5
|-320
|+255
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Charlotte vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- Charlotte has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The 49ers have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
- East Carolina has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Pirates have been favored by 7 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
