The East Carolina Pirates (1-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in an AAC battle.

East Carolina ranks seventh-worst in total offense (298.5 yards per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 31st with 329.5 yards allowed per game. Charlotte's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, compiling 303.5 total yards per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 78th with 381.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Charlotte vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Charlotte vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Charlotte East Carolina 303.5 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (131st) 381.5 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.5 (22nd) 133.3 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.3 (102nd) 170.2 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.2 (116th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has compiled 601 yards on 57% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones is his team's leading rusher with 64 carries for 319 yards, or 53.2 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Terron Kellman has compiled 184 yards on 38 carries.

Jack Hestera has collected 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 286 (47.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times and has two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has nine receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 190 yards (31.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colin Weber has racked up 148 reciving yards (24.7 ypg) this season.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has 649 pass yards for East Carolina, completing 48.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has racked up 250 yards on 72 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Mason Garcia has carried the ball 45 times for 215 yards (35.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell has hauled in 22 catches for 268 yards (44.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jaylen Johnson has put together a 213-yard season so far, reeling in 22 passes on 38 targets.

Jsi Hatfield has hauled in 15 grabs for 207 yards, an average of 34.5 yards per game.

