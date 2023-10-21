CAA opponents meet when the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) and the Maine Black Bears (2-5) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium.

Campbell owns the 102nd-ranked defense this year (400.5 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best with a tally of 434.7 yards per game. With 21.4 points per game on offense, Maine ranks 82nd in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 79th, surrendering 29.0 points per game.

Campbell vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Campbell vs. Maine Key Statistics

Campbell Maine 434.7 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.0 (53rd) 400.5 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.3 (121st) 157.2 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.4 (118th) 277.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.6 (35th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has compiled 1,658 yards (276.3 ypg) on 129-of-174 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 102 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

NaQuari Rogers has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 402 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 100 yards (16.7 per game).

This season, Chris McKay Jr. has carried the ball 21 times for 201 yards (33.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey's team-high 429 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 21 targets) with two touchdowns.

Chaney Fitzgerald has caught 29 passes for 320 yards (53.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Vincent Wilkins has compiled 30 grabs for 312 yards, an average of 52.0 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has compiled 1,523 yards on 62.6% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has rushed 78 times for 312 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 118 yards.

John Gay has racked up 166 yards (on 39 carries) with one touchdown.

Joe Gillette paces his team with 405 receiving yards on 28 catches with five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss has racked up 305 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Jamie Lamson's 22 receptions (on 31 targets) have netted him 196 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

