Searching for an updated view of the Big Sky and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana State

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th

6th Last Game: W 59-19 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Sacramento State

@ Sacramento State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

2. Portland State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-1

3-3 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: W 45-21 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Idaho State

Idaho State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Idaho

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

5-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th

36th Last Game: L 23-21 vs Montana

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

4. Sacramento State

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-1 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 21-13 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Montana State

Montana State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

5. Montana

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-1 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 23-21 vs Idaho

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

6. UC Davis

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 17-16 vs Weber State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

7. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

2-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 45-21 vs Portland State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

8. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 42-41 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Weber State

Weber State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Weber State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-5

3-4 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 17-16 vs UC Davis

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Eastern Washington

@ Eastern Washington Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Idaho State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

2-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 42-41 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Portland State

@ Portland State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-6

2-5 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 59-19 vs Montana State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-6 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 21-13 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

