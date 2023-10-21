Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) meet the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Appalachian State 33, Old Dominion 27

Appalachian State 33, Old Dominion 27 Appalachian State has won three of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

The Mountaineers have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won them all.

Old Dominion has been an underdog in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

The Monarchs have not won as an underdog of +190 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The Mountaineers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Appalachian State (-5.5)



Appalachian State (-5.5) Appalachian State has two wins versus the spread in six games this year.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In Old Dominion's five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Appalachian State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 55.5 points four times this season.

There have been two games featuring Old Dominion this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 55.5.

Appalachian State averages 34.3 points per game against Old Dominion's 23.5, amounting to 2.3 points over the matchup's total of 55.5.

Splits Tables

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.2 53.2 51.2 Implied Total AVG 32.3 33 31.7 ATS Record 2-3-1 1-2-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.9 56 50.8 Implied Total AVG 32 33 31.3 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

