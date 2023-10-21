For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Anthony DeAngelo a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony DeAngelo score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeAngelo stats and insights

DeAngelo is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

DeAngelo has picked up two assists on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up four goals in total (only one per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.