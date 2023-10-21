The field at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan will feature Adam Svensson. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $8,500,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,079-yard course from October 19-21.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Adam Svensson Insights

Svensson has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in four of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Svensson has earned one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Svensson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Svensson has finished in the top 20 in each of his past three tournaments.

Svensson will attempt to make the cut for the ninth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 29 -6 277 1 20 1 3 $4.2M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Svensson finished 59th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The average course Svensson has played in the past year has been 231 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson finished in the 62nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was strong, putting him in the 70th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Svensson was better than 86% of the field (averaging 4.17 strokes).

Svensson recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Svensson carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Svensson had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 8.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that most recent tournament, Svensson's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Svensson ended the Shriners Children's Open recording a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Svensson finished without one.

