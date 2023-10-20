North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Warren County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Warren County High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
