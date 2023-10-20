Rutherford County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Highland School of Technology at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mooresboro, NC

Mooresboro, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Polk County High School at East Rutherford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bostic, NC

Bostic, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Patton High School at Chase High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Forest City, NC

Forest City, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cloudland High School at R-S Central High School