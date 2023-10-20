Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Rowan County, North Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Rowan High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesse C. Carson High School at Central Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at East Rowan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at West Henderson High School