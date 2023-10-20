North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Rowan County, North Carolina this week.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Rowan High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesse C. Carson High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at East Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at West Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
