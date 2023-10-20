North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Perquimans County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Perquimans County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Perquimans County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Perquimans High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Williamston, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.