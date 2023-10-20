If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Perquimans County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Perquimans County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Perquimans High School at Riverside High School