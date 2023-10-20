North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pamlico County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Pamlico County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Pamlico County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jones Senior High School at Pamlico County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bayboro, NC
- Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
