Root for your favorite local high school football team in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Rocky River High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ardrey Kell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympic High School at Ardrey Kell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: So Meck 4A

So Meck 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Charlotte High School at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Garinger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cuthbertson High School at Weddington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mecklenburg High School at Hopewell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Myers Park High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: So Meck 4A

So Meck 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Mecklenburg High School at Porter Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Harding University High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at West Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Corvian Community School