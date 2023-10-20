North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenoir County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Lenoir County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wayne Christian School at Arendell Parrott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kinston, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.