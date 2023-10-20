North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Franklin County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Granville Central High School at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roanoke Rapids High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bunn, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
