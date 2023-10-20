As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 55-ranked Lorenzo Sonego and No. 94 Cristian Garin will be going head-to-head at in , .

Erste Bank Open Info

Tournament: Erste Bank Open

Erste Bank Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel:

Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Marton Fucsovics vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Fucsovics (-350) Vavassori (+250) Dino Prizmic vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 AM ET Prizmic (-350) Ramos-Vinolas (+230) Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Alexander Erler Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:30 AM ET Ruusuvuori (-2500) Erler (+800) Lloyd Harris vs. Alexandre Muller Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 AM ET Harris (-200) Muller (+150) Lorenzo Sonego vs. Cristian Garin Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:00 AM ET Sonego (-250) Garin (+175) Fabian Marozsan vs. Timofey Skatov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:30 AM ET Marozsan (-450) Skatov (+300) Jurij Rodionov vs. Tomas Machac Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:20 AM ET - - Filip Misolic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:50 AM ET - -

