North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Warren County High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarboro High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Washington, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.