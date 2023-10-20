North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Davidson County, North Carolina this week.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Central Davidson High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Davidson High School at West Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
