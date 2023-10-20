Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Davidson County, North Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Central Davidson High School at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Davidson High School at West Davidson High School