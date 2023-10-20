Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Cleveland County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Cleveland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Shelby High School at East Gaston High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Mount Holly, NC
    • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Burns High School at Cherryville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Cherryville, NC
    • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kings Mountain High School at Ashbrook High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Gastonia, NC
    • Conference: Big South 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

