North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Chatham County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Seaforth High School at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Siler City, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
