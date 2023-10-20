North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Camden County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Camden County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered below.
Camden County High School at John A. Holmes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Edenton, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
