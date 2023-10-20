North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caldwell County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Caldwell County, North Carolina has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Caldwell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Caldwell High School at Ashe County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: West Jefferson, NC
- Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.