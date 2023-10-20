North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ashe County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Ashe County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Ashe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Caldwell High School at Ashe County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: West Jefferson, NC
- Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
