    • Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Wake Forest High School at Rolesville High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Rolesville, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Panther Creek High School at Cary High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Broughton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Middle Creek High School at Apex Friendship High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Apex, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clayton High School at Willow Spring High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sanderson High School at Enloe Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: CAP 6 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Green Level High School at Green Hope High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Athens Drive High School at Leesville Road High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: CAP 6 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wakefield High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Wake Forest, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sandhills School at Cary Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thales Academy Rolesville at Wake Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Wake Forest, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Millbrook High School at Knightdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Knightdale, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Wake High School at South Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Four Oaks, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fuquay-Varina High School at South Garner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Garner, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holly Springs High School at Apex High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Apex, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Garner Magnet High School at Cleveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Clayton, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunday

    Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 22
    • Location: Wendell, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

