If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Union County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

    • Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Union Academy Charter School at Albemarle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Albemarle, NC
    • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Parkwood High School at Forest Hills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Marshville, NC
    • Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cuthbertson High School at Weddington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Matthews, NC
    • Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marvin Ridge High School at Sun Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Monroe, NC
    • Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monroe High School at Piedmont High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Monroe, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Mecklenburg High School at Porter Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Indian Trail, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

