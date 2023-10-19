The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Rice Owls (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in an AAC showdown.

Tulsa is putting up 26 points per game on offense, which ranks them 87th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 95th, allowing 29.3 points per contest. Rice ranks 41st in the FBS with 32.7 points per game on offense, and it ranks 101st with 30.3 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

We give more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulsa vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Tulsa vs. Rice Key Statistics

Tulsa Rice 386.2 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.7 (85th) 399.3 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.8 (74th) 194.2 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.5 (129th) 192 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.2 (12th) 14 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 11 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (119th)

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has 955 yards passing for Tulsa, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 110 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Watkins has 367 rushing yards on 93 carries with two touchdowns.

Jordan Ford has racked up 240 yards on 58 carries, scoring one time.

Marquis Shoulders' 283 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has registered 16 receptions and five touchdowns.

Devan Williams has caught 19 passes for 274 yards (45.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kamdyn Benjamin has a total of 222 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 passes.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels leads Rice with 1,831 yards on 131-of-206 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 41 times for 180 yards (30 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 306 receiving yards (51 per game) on 24 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has compiled 127 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has racked up 514 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 236 reciving yards (39.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulsa or Rice gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.