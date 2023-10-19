North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Surry County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
East Surry High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Dobson, NC
- Conference: Conference 37 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkin High School at Mount Airy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
