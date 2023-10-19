North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stokes County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Stokes County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Stokes County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Stokes High School at Starmount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Yadkinville, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
