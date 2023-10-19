North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Stanly County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Union Academy Charter School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Anson Senior High School at West Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oakboro, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
