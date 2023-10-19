Entering their Thursday, October 19 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at Caesars Superdome, which begins at 8:15 PM , the New Orleans Saints (3-3) are monitoring 10 players on the injury report.

The Saints played the Houston Texans in their most recent game, falling 20-13.

The Jaguars' last outing ended in a 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamaal Williams RB Hamstring Questionable Ryan Ramczyk OT Concussion Out Andrus Peat OL Groin Limited Participation In Practice Landon Young OT Hip Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Hamstring Questionable Demario Davis LB Knee Questionable Juantavius Gray DB Hamstring Out Tyrann Mathieu S Foot Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Calf Out James Hurst OL Ankle Out

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trevor Lawrence QB Knee Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Out Brandon Scherff OL Ankle Questionable Walker Little OL Knee Out Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Out Davon Hamilton DT Back Out

Saints vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saints Season Insights

The Saints have the 20th-ranked offense this season (312.5 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking fifth-best with just 278.3 yards allowed per game.

The Saints are putting up 18.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank sixth, surrendering 16 points per contest.

The Saints rank 15th in passing yards this year (216.7 per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 182 passing yards allowed per game.

New Orleans is totaling 95.8 rushing yards per game on offense (23rd in the NFL), and ranks ninth defensively with 96.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Saints have the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the league at +2, forcing 10 turnovers (seventh in NFL) while turning it over eight times (14th in NFL).

Jaguars Season Insights

The Jaguars are generating 337.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (13th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 345.7 total yards per contest (21st-ranked).

In terms of points scored the Jaguars rank 10th in the NFL (23.7 points per game), and they are 15th on the other side of the ball (20.3 points allowed per game).

The Jaguars have been struggling in pass defense, ranking second-worst with 270.3 passing yards given up per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, generating 223.8 passing yards per contest (12th-ranked).

Jacksonville has been excelling on run defense, surrendering only 75.3 rushing yards per game (third-best). On offense, it ranks 15th in the NFL by racking up 113.5 rushing yards per game.

The Jaguars have excelled in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of +7 ranks second-best in the NFL, with 15 forced turnovers (first in league) and eight turnovers committed (14th in league).

Saints vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-1)

Saints (-1) Moneyline: Saints (-120), Jaguars (+100)

Saints (-120), Jaguars (+100) Total: 40 points

