North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Rutherford County, North Carolina this week.
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Patton High School at Chase High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Forest City, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland School of Technology at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Mooresboro, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Polk County High School at East Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bostic, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cloudland High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
