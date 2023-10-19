Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Rutherford County, North Carolina this week.

Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Patton High School at Chase High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Forest City, NC

Forest City, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland School of Technology at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 19

8:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Mooresboro, NC

Mooresboro, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Polk County High School at East Rutherford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bostic, NC

Bostic, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cloudland High School at R-S Central High School