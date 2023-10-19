If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Rockingham County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Dalton McMichael High School at Walkertown High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Walkertown, NC
    • Conference: Conference 34 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Rockingham County High School at Northeast Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: McLeansville, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Forsyth High School at John Motley Morehead High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Eden, NC
    • Conference: Conference 34 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

