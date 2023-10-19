North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, October 19
Our projection model predicts the North Carolina Central Eagles will take down the Morgan State Bears on Thursday, October 19 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Hughes Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Carolina Central (-16.4)
|49.1
|North Carolina Central 33, Morgan State 16
North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)
- The Eagles won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover four times.
- Last season, seven Eagles games went over the point total.
Morgan State Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, seven of Bears games went over the point total.
Eagles vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Morgan State
|13.6
|24.4
|13.5
|21.5
|13.7
|26.3
|North Carolina Central
|35.3
|28.3
|48.0
|34.5
|23.7
|32.7
