How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost four straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to take in the action as the Hurricanes and Kraken square off.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Hurricanes allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes put up last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 253 power-play chances).
- The Hurricanes' 19.76% power-play conversion rate was 20th in the league.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.1%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|31
|67
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|43
|61
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|50%
Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken were fourth in the NHL in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.
- The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (21st in NHL) on 243 chances.
- The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the NHL.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.