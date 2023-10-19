North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you reside in Henderson County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Henderson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Henderson High School at Enka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Candler, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Franklin High School at West Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
