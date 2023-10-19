If you reside in Henderson County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Henderson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    North Henderson High School at Enka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Candler, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Franklin High School at West Henderson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Hendersonville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

