If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Guilford County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Wake County
  • Wayne County
  • Gaston County

    • Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Southeast Guilford High School at Northwest Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Rockingham County High School at Northeast Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: McLeansville, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    High Point Central High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ben L. Smith High School at Eastern Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Gibsonville, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southern Guilford High School at Dudley High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southwest Guilford High School at Ragsdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Jameston, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Page High School at Grimsley High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.