If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Guilford County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Southeast Guilford High School at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Rockingham County High School at Northeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: McLeansville, NC

McLeansville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Central High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Eastern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Guilford High School at Dudley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Guilford High School at Ragsdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Jameston, NC

Jameston, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Grimsley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School