North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Guilford County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Southeast Guilford High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Rockingham County High School at Northeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: McLeansville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Central High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Guilford High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Guilford High School at Ragsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Jameston, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
