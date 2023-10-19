High school football action in Forsyth County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

West Forsyth High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Montgomery High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Glenn High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkland High School at Davie County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mocksville, NC

Mocksville, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Central High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Tabor High School at Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Pfafftown, NC

Pfafftown, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Bishop McGuinness High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A

Northwest Piedmont 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Island Charter School at Carver High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at John Motley Morehead High School