North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Forsyth County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
West Forsyth High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Montgomery High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Glenn High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkland High School at Davie County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mocksville, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Central High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Tabor High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Island Charter School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Eden, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
