The Carolina Hurricanes, Brent Burns included, will face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Burns' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brent Burns vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 23:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Burns has a goal in one of his four games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in three of four games this season, Burns has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of four contests this year, Burns has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 12 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

