Hurricanes vs. Sharks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 17
The Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) have -300 moneyline odds to win when they visit the San Jose Sharks (0-1-1), who have +230 odds, on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Sharks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-300
|+230
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Betting Trends
- Carolina's three games this season have all finished above this contest's total of 6 goals.
- In the three times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 2-1 in those games.
- The Sharks have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.
- Carolina has had moneyline odds of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.
- San Jose has had moneyline odds of +230 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.