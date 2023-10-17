The Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO as the Hurricanes play the Sharks.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the NHL last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes recorded last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 253 power-play chances).

The Hurricanes were 20th in the league with a 19.76% power-play conversion rate.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.1% Sebastian Aho 75 36 31 67 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 43 61 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 50%

Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sharks gave up 3.8 goals per game (315 in total), 30th in the league.

The Sharks' 233 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 25th in the league.

They had the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -82.

With 41 power-play goals (on 223 chances), the Sharks were 26th in the NHL.

The Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked power-play percentage (18.39%).

Sharks Key Players