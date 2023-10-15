Panthers vs. Dolphins Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Hard Rock Stadium.
Check out the player props for the top performers in this contest between the Dolphins and the Panthers.
Sign up to bet on the Dolphins-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds
- Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +1100
- Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +400
Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds
- Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +360
- Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +130
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Hayden Hurst
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|D.J. Chark
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Bryce Young
|218.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Jonathan Mingo
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
More Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Salvon Ahmed
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|-
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|88.5 (-113)
|Raheem Mostert
|-
|77.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|Durham Smythe
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|274.5 (-113)
|4.5 (-113)
|-
|Jaylen Waddle
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.