Sunday's NHL games include the Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) visiting the Anaheim Ducks (0-1) at Honda Center. The Ducks are big underdogs (+220 on the moneyline) against the Hurricanes (-275) ahead of the game, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Hurricanes vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -275 +220 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs Ducks Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Ducks Betting Trends

The Hurricanes have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

The Ducks fell in the single game they played as the underdog this season.

Carolina is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -275.

Anaheim has played with moneyline odds of +220 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-120) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-128) - Jordan Staal 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+120) -

