Giovanni Ricci did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers play the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're trying to find Ricci's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Keep an eye on Ricci's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Giovanni Ricci Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Stephen Sullivan (LP/hip): 0 Rec Adam Thielen (DNP/nir - rest): 38 Rec; 394 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Ricci 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 1 2 3 0 2.0

Ricci Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 1 1 2 0

Rep Giovanni Ricci and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.