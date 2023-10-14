Week 7 SEC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Week 7 college football slate includes six games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Arkansas vs. Alabama | Georgia vs. Vanderbilt
Week 7 SEC Results
Alabama 24 Arkansas 21
- Pregame Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Alabama Leaders
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (10-for-21, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jase McClellan (16 ATT, 83 YDS)
- Receiving: Kobe Prentice (3 TAR, 2 REC, 93 YDS, 1 TD)
Arkansas Leaders
- Passing: K.J. Jefferson (14-for-24, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: AJ Green (6 ATT, 44 YDS)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (5 TAR, 4 REC, 48 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Alabama
|Arkansas
|415
|Total Yards
|250
|238
|Passing Yards
|150
|177
|Rushing Yards
|100
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Georgia 37 Vanderbilt 20
- Pregame Favorite: Georgia (-32.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Georgia Leaders
- Passing: Carson Beck (29-for-39, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Daijun Edwards (20 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dominic Lovett (10 TAR, 9 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Passing: Ken Seals (19-for-29, 201 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (6 ATT, 16 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jayden McGowan (5 TAR, 5 REC, 58 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia
|219
|Total Yards
|552
|201
|Passing Yards
|261
|18
|Rushing Yards
|291
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 7 SEC Games
Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-10.5)
Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)
