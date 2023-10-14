Oddsmakers expect a close game between ACC foes when the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Lane Stadium. Wake Forest is a 1.5-point underdogs. The total has been set at 47.5 points for this game.

Virginia Tech is averaging 342.8 yards per game on offense (103rd in the FBS), and rank 54th on defense, yielding 354.8 yards allowed per game. Wake Forest ranks 74th with 389 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 40th with 338.4 total yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -1.5 -110 -110 47.5 -115 -105 -125 +105

Wake Forest Recent Performance

Offensively, the Demon Deacons are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 344.7 yards per game (-68-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 339.3 (57th-ranked).

The Demon Deacons are -77-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (18.3 per game) and 93rd in points conceded (23.7).

In its past three games, Wake Forest has thrown for 203.7 yards per game (-30-worst in the country), and conceded 195.3 through the air (94th).

The Demon Deacons are accumulating 141 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-5-worst in college football), and giving up 144 per game (13th-worst).

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Demon Deacons have won their only game this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

None of Wake Forest's four games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Wake Forest lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Wake Forest has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has put up 1,136 passing yards, or 227.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.9% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 12.8 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Demond Claiborne, has carried the ball 82 times for 371 yards (74.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has racked up 253 yards (on 45 carries).

Jahmal Banks has registered 32 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 331 (66.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has caught 19 passes and compiled 248 receiving yards (49.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Wesley Grimes' 25 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacob Roberts, who leads the team in tackles and sacks, has amassed five sacks, six TFL and 30 tackles.

DaShawn Jones leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 13 tackles and three passes defended.

