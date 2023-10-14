Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Hokies to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|Toss Up (48.5)
|Virginia Tech 25, Wake Forest 22
Week 7 ACC Predictions
Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Demon Deacons based on the moneyline is 48.8%.
- The Demon Deacons are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Wake Forest is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year.
- No Demon Deacons four games with a set total this season have hit the over.
- The average point total for Wake Forest this season is 8.4 points higher than this game's over/under.
Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)
- The Hokies have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.
- The Hokies have won twice against the spread this year.
- Virginia Tech has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Two Hokies games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.
- The average point total for Virginia Tech games this season is 48.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.
Demon Deacons vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Virginia Tech
|23.5
|26.7
|30.3
|20.7
|16.7
|32.7
|Wake Forest
|25.6
|21.6
|29.7
|22.3
|19.5
|20.5
