North Carolina vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A pair of the country's most prolific pass offenses clash when the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) bring college football's 11th-ranked passing game into a contest versus the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1), who have the No. 22 passing game, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Tar Heels are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-3.5)
|57.5
|-185
|+150
|BetMGM
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-3.5)
|56.5
|-192
|+158
|FanDuel
North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- North Carolina has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Tar Heels have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Miami (FL) has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.
North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the ACC
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
