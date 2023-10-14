ACC foes meet when the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) and the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

North Carolina ranks 35th in total defense this year (334.6 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 500 total yards per game. Things have been going well for Miami (FL) on both offense and defense, as it is posting 505.8 total yards per game (seventh-best) and ceding just 268.4 total yards per game (ninth-best).

We have more details below

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

North Carolina Miami (FL) 500 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 505.8 (42nd) 334.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.4 (6th) 174.2 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (13th) 325.8 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.8 (23rd) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 1,629 yards, completing 72.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 174 yards (34.8 ypg) on 52 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Omarion Hampton, has carried the ball 88 times for 461 yards (92.2 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught eight passes for 78 yards.

Nate McCollum's team-leading 355 yards as a receiver have come on 28 catches (out of 34 targets) with one touchdown.

J.J. Jones has put together a 318-yard season so far, reeling in 18 passes on 25 targets.

Kobe Paysour has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 22 receptions for 282 yards, an average of 56.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has racked up 1,330 yards on 72.6% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has run the ball 59 times for 379 yards, with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has collected 289 yards (on 51 carries) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 478 receiving yards (95.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions on 43 targets with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put together a 337-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 30 targets.

Colbie Young's 21 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 298 yards (59.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

