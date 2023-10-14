Based on our computer model, the Duke Blue Devils will beat the NC State Wolfpack when the two teams match up at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which begins at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NC State vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (-3) Over (43.5) Duke 33, NC State 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 ACC Predictions

NC State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Duke vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

NC State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3 points or more this year (0-1-1).

In theWolfpack's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under for NC State games this season is 5.8 more points than the point total of 43.5 in this outing.

Duke Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Blue Devils have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

The Blue Devils have three wins in four games against the spread this season.

Duke has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two Blue Devils games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 43.5, 6.3 points fewer than the average total in Duke games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolfpack vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 32.6 11.2 30.5 12.3 41 7 NC State 29.2 23.5 31.8 26.5 24 17.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.