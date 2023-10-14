The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-1) hit the road for a CAA showdown against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium.

Delaware is putting up 31.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 30th in the FCS. Defensively, the defense ranks 55th, allowing 26.4 points per contest. NC A&T ranks 11th-worst in points per game (13.4), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 87th in the FCS with 31 points allowed per contest.

Here we will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

NC A&T vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Watch this game on Fubo City: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

NC A&T vs. Delaware Key Statistics

NC A&T Delaware 211.6 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.4 (47th) 417.4 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.2 (66th) 153.4 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.8 (73rd) 58.2 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.6 (14th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Kenji Christian, has carried the ball 53 times for 340 yards (68 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 49 receiving yards (9.8 per game) on eight catches.

Fredderick Graves has totaled 232 yards on 47 carries with one touchdown.

Amonte Jones has hauled in 90 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Nicholas Dobson has put together a 53-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on six targets.

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has 1,242 passing yards for Delaware, completing 61.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 479 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 141 yards (28.2 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Kyron Cumby has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 151 yards (30.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Chandler Harvin's team-high 237 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 25 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend has caught 17 passes for 235 yards (47 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Braden Brose's 13 receptions are good enough for 182 yards.

